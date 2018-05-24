Woman accused of unwanted sexual advances on cable guy

EMBED </>More Videos

Mildred Newsome is accused of making unwanted advances toward a cable technician. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
A North Carolina woman is accused of making unwanted advances on the cable guy.

Mildred Newsome, 47, is facing charges and Fayetteville Police have a message for anyone else who may find themselves in an uncomfortable sexual situation.

Newsome is accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a cable technician.

Fayetteville police said the sexual acts were performed without his consent. The technician left the job and reported Newsome right away.

"That's the point you need to remove yourself from the situation and partner up with someone," said Fayetteville Police Sgt. Darwyn Hudson. "Let someone know that this situation has gotten to a place where it's out of your hands, out of your control."

Newsome is facing several charges, including sexual battery and second-degree forced sexual offense.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimessexual misconductbatteryu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News