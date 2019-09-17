u.s. & world

Oklahoma woman accused of threatening to shoot up old school

McALESTER, Okla. -- Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Oklahoma woman accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting at her old high school.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says Alexis Wilson, of McAlester, was arrested Monday after a co-worker told investigators that Wilson had said she wanted to shoot 400 people at McAlester High School and investigators viewed video of Wilson firing an AK-47.

"In today's times, you can't say stuff like that. Anytime something is said, we are going to take it seriously and we are going to investigate it to the full extent," Morris told KTUL. "We do not want any of our schools getting shot up -- nobody does -- so we are going to do anything we can to prevent this."

Authorities say Wilson was expelled from the high school after violent incidents and that she had been suspended on separate occasions after being caught with a knife and a swastika at school. She wasn't allowed to re-enroll.

"She had some problems, but I am not aware of anything that would draw attention as a potential for something like this," McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes told KTUL.

Wilson told authorities she'd been bullied and had suicidal and homicidal feelings, KTUL reported.

Jail records indicate that Wilson is in custody but don't show if she has an attorney. Morris says he didn't know if she has a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomaschool shootinggun violenceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
House Judiciary Committee holds 1st impeachment hearing
Thousands to greet world leaders on Houston stage
Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child
'Storm Area 51' event attendees face extreme temps, wild animals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Imelda threatens to dump intense rains
Houston-area school closings and delays
Texas A&M Task Force 1 arrives to help Imelda victims
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat
Dickinson prepares as Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall
Student who was shot in face rings 'cancer-free' bell
Show More
Houston firefighters prepare for high water rescues
Missouri City restaurant gives $9,000 to cancer support groups
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
ABC13's The Midday
Man jumps from bridge during police chase: HPD
More TOP STORIES News