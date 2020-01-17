Woman accused of stealing over $700K worth of HP computer chips

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been accused of stealing more than $700,000 worth of computer processor chips from Hewlett Packard.Andrea Bosley, 52, allegedly stole more than 300 chips from a secured lab on the HP campus in Harris County before they were supposed to be released in 2017.The company said the chips were valued at exactly $792,906.After reviewing security footage, authorities said they saw a black man entering the building with a large duffle bag after hours while the area was under Bosley's supervision.The same man then left the building with several boxes and the duffle bag before driving off.Bosley is now charged with theft.