Woman accused of stealing over $700K worth of HP computer chips

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been accused of stealing more than $700,000 worth of computer processor chips from Hewlett Packard.

Andrea Bosley, 52, allegedly stole more than 300 chips from a secured lab on the HP campus in Harris County before they were supposed to be released in 2017.

The company said the chips were valued at exactly $792,906.

After reviewing security footage, authorities said they saw a black man entering the building with a large duffle bag after hours while the area was under Bosley's supervision.

The same man then left the building with several boxes and the duffle bag before driving off.

Bosley is now charged with theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftcomputerstechnologychips
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher charged with fondling students at Christmas party
Woman dies after being found shot behind burned out building
4-year-old accidentally swallows lollipop with plastic stick
ABC13 Evening News for January 16, 2020
Suspected thief led police on 8-mile chase driving 120 mph
Bus driver runs over boy's favorite ball then buys him new one
Simone Biles spent time speaking to students about healthy living
Show More
Woman who escaped custody from Ben Taub bathroom found
Woman found naked and beaten in apartment, police say
Police issue arrest warrant for NFL's Odell Beckham Jr.
Brother of Bellaire HS shooting victim gives tearful speech
You can take a Galveston cruise to a private island
More TOP STORIES News