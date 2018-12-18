A woman was arrested and charged after police say she stole thousands of dollars worth of purses, shoes and scarves from a luxury department store.Ariana Ogletree, 21, is charged with felony theft. Police say she's a serial shoplifter who targeted the Saks Fifth Avenue store in the Galleria Mall.Ogletree has now been barred from the store, according to a judge.Prosecutors say some of the items Ogletree stole included high-end shoes such as Manolo Blahnik boots, Gianvito Rossi boots, and Fendi boots. All of the shoes ranged in price from $950 - 1,295.According to court records, Ogletree was caught on camera walking into a Prada boutique and stealing an $800 pair of slides.Court documents say she selected the slides, placed them in a shopping bag and then walked out of the store.Ogletree is also accused of stealing a Chloe purse worth $1,390 and a Chloe scarf valued at $625.She told ABC13 that the allegations against her were false, and asked to see the surveillance video of her stealing. Officers say the video shows her right in the act.Ogletree is due back in court Thursday, Dec. 20. Authorities say she's also on deferred adjudication for a theft case from September.