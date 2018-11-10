Woman accused of shooting, killing husband in Spring

Deputies are investigating after a woman shot and killed her husband Friday night in Spring.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting on Colonial Springs near Rayford around 11 p.m.Deputies say a woman shot and killed her husband after an argument turned violent.According to investigators, the husband pulled a gun on the wife, but at some point the wife managed to take away the gun and shoot and kill him.Deputies say two kids were inside the home at the time, but both were found safe. They are currently with CPS.Investigators are working to determine if the wife will face any charges.