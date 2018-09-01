Woman accused of hitting multiple vehicles and running over security guard in NW Houston

Maura Franco-Rivera is accused of allegedly running over another constable while drunk driving.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman was arrested overnight after deputy constables say she wreaked havoc in northwest Houston.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. at de El Rey de Oro Club.

Deputies say Maura Franco-Rivera hit about five or six vehicles after she came out of a bar.

Witnesses say Franco-Rivera appeared to be intoxicated and others told her not to drive but she did not listen. Franco-Rivera then backed up her vehicle, hit a car and constables say she ran over a security
guard.

"Once she hit one vehicle, then my boss tried to take her out of her vehicle. That's when she ended up running him over and hit another 5 to 6 vehicles parked out here," said a security worker on scene.

Constables say the security guard suffered non-life threatening injuries and Franco-Rivera was charged with a DWI and aggravated assault.
