A woman was arrested and charged with operating a massage parlor without a license, but investigators believe much more was going on inside the Atascocita home.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, neighbors were concerned about an unusual amount of traffic around a home in the 7200 block of Lonesome Woods Trail.Authorities say undercover investigators found an illegal massage parlor was being operated by Nancy Camacho at the location.The home is close to Atascocita Middle School and Timbers Elementary.The Constable's Office says clients gave written statements to investigators "that more than massages were occurring on their visits to her home.""These type of businesses, either as a storefront or in a neighborhood, have been proven to bring additional crime into the area," said Constable Mark Herman. "This one is especially troubling due to its close proximity to Atascocita Middle School and the hours of operation coinciding with the kids walking to and from school in front of the residence. "Camacho was booked into the Harris County Jail. Her bond is set at $1,000.