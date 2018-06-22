MAPLEWOOD, Missouri --A Missouri woman is accused of setting a man up for armed robbery after meeting him online.
KTVI-TV reported that Chole Garner arranged to meet the victim at the playground on May 25.
Police said she then suggested to head to the bleachers.
"While they were there they were approached by another black male that came up. He asked if they had any change to spare. He told them no, that guy walked away," said Detective Dave Brown.
The male suspect, Keyon Owens, came back and asked again if they had spare change.
Then, Owens pulled out a gun, investigators said.
"The suspect demanded that the victim take off parts of his clothing. So, he took his pants off and his shoes off. The female removed her cell phone and a little change and put it on the bleachers stand," said Brown.
While the suspect was going through the victim's clothes, Garner grabbed her cell phone and ran towards the woods.
The suspect fired a round in her direction.
While talking to Garner about what happened, detectives realized her story was changing, KTVI-TV reported.
Detectives said Garner eventually admitted that she knew Owens and that they had arrived to the park together.
Owens told investigators that the robbery set-up and shooting was Garner's idea.
"According to Chole, it was part of their plan. It would eliminate her as being part of it. This guy would fire a round in her direction," said Brown.
Garner and Owens were charged with one count of robbery and one count of armed criminal action.