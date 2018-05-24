POLICE CHASE

Woman accused of leading Tomball police on chase in stolen dump truck

Woman accused of leading Tomball police on chase in stolen dump truck (KTRK)

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
It's certainly not something you see every day: police pursuing a dump truck barreling down Tomball Parkway.

"Absolutely abnormal occurrence, but it wasn't hard to find," Captain Rick Grassi of Tomball Police Department said.

It was driven by Jessa Coke.

Officers say she hopped behind the wheel while the driver went inside a Stripes convenience store, took off on 249, then got onto the toll road.

It took a team effort by Tomball PD, Precinct 4 Constables and the Harris County Sheriff's Office to stop her. If they hadn't, police believe someone could have gotten seriously hurt, or killed.

"It's a very heavy vehicle and having an inexperienced driver like this could have been catastrophic. Luckily, we were able to locate the vehicle fast. We had the assistance of Harris County air support, who was over the pursuit. They were able to forecast the traffic in front of us," Captain Grassi continued.

Eventually, the chase rolled to a stop and Coke was taken down without any issue.

She's facing evading arrest in a motor vehicle charges, which is a felony.

Although we clearly see what happened from the dash camera video, one thing police don't know is why Coke took off in the first place.

"She didn't give us a reason," police said.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
