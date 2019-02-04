MEMPHIS, Tennessee --A Tennessee woman is accused of stabbing her husband to death because he asked for a divorce after just a few months of marriage.
Police say Teresa Post admitted to stabbing her husband, David Perkins, on Thursday night. The two were married in November.
Officials say Perkins was lying dead from a stab wound in front of the house he lived in with Post and the owner of the home, Keith Corliss.
A kitchen knife was found in the front yard, authorities said.
Corliss told WMC there had been arguing in the bedroom. He said Perkins wanted a divorce.
"He walked out the door with his tool bag, and about three minutes later, knocked on the door and said, 'Teresa, we need to stop.' He walked down that step down to the sidewalk and he just fell over. Teresa said, 'Call 911,'" Corliss explained.
Corliss called, but said he couldn't believe what he was seeing.
"I didn't even know he was stabbed until the ambulance and fire department got here," he said.
The couple worked at a nearby church, where Perkins was a longtime caretaker. Post worked as a teacher's assistant.
Perkins' cousin, Lisa Hopper, says he got Post the job. She agrees that they argued, but says she thought her cousin had found the love of his life.
"They would visit me and they're all lovey dovey, kissy, and I don't know what happened," Hopper said
Post had legal troubles in the past.
Last April, she was charged with theft of property and abuse and neglect involving a man who lived in the house they were in at the time of the stabbing.
Hopper says Perkins bailed her out.
According to a police affidavit, Post was the man's caregiver. She allegedly took money from his account while he was in the hospital.
Post has been booked into jail on $200,000 bond.