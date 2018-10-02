On the scene of a shooting near #WillowbrookMall @houstonpolice say boyfriend & girlfriend were fighting inside the mall which ended up in an adjacent parking & with the woman shooting & killing the man. #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/PXlKznaAX9 — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) October 2, 2018

Police say a man is dead and his girlfriend is in custody after a shooting outside Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston.Homicide investigators say a violent fight inside the mall spilled outside and then into an adjacent parking lot.The woman allegedly chased her boyfriend just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in an SUV as he rode his motorcycle around the mall, located off of SH-249.At some point, the chase ended in a credit union parking lot beside the mall. Police say that's when the woman pulled out a weapon and opened fire on her boyfriend, killing him.The shooting caught the attention of not just mall security, but several witnesses who are being questioned by police.Police said the man died from his injuries. The female suspect who was arrested at the scene was being checked out by EMS for minor injuries, described as cuts and bruises.The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.There's no word on the charges the woman may face.