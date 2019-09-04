US woman investigated for human trafficking in Philippines, 6-day-old baby found in carry-on bag

MANILA, Philippines -- A woman is in custody in the Philippines after she allegedly tried to fly out of the country with a baby in her carry-on luggage.

Local authorities said the woman is an American and that the baby was just six days old, reported CNN.

Immigration officials in the Philippines said the woman appeared to be traveling alone and only presented her personal passport.

Officials said when staff inspected her oversized carry-on suitcase, they found the child inside.

The woman reportedly claimed to be the child's aunt but did not have any evidence that they were related.

National anti-human trafficking investigators are now handling the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhuman traffickinghuman smuggling
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upgraded murder charges in case of baby who had 96 fractures
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
'Repeat offenders for DWI are ticking time bombs:' DA's Office
Tropical Storm Fernand will make landfall today in Mexico
Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after jumping in to help kayaker
Astros dropping new limited edition Bun B-designed caps
Houston Texans become classroom for Rice students this season
Show More
Mom claims spilled toilet cleaner killed her 5-year-old: Police
This may be the most Texan homecoming proposal ever!
Teens cautioned over social media portrayal by staffing agency
San Francisco calls NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'
Renowned fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh dies at 74
More TOP STORIES News