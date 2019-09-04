US woman investigated for human trafficking in Philippines, 6-day-old baby found in carry-on bag

MANILA, Philippines -- A woman is in custody in the Philippines after she allegedly tried to fly out of the country with a baby in her carry-on luggage.

Local authorities said the woman is an American and that the baby was just six days old, reported CNN.

Immigration officials in the Philippines said the woman appeared to be traveling alone and only presented her personal passport.

Officials said when staff inspected her oversized carry-on suitcase, they found the child inside.

The woman reportedly claimed to be the child's aunt but did not have any evidence that they were related.

National anti-human trafficking investigators are now handling the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhuman traffickinghuman smuggling
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after rescue attempt
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Astros dropping new limited edition Bun B-designed caps
Chanel Miller goes public as Brock Turner's sex assault victim
VYPE releases its 2019 All-VYPE Public School Football Team
Upgraded murder charges in case of baby who had 96 fractures
Show More
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
Man accused of using online dating to scam $2M from victims
Police searching for suspects who allegedly robbed 2 gas stations
This may be the most Texan homecoming proposal ever!
Tropical Storm Fernand will make landfall today in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News