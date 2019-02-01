A woman is accused of trying to force a teenage runaway into being a prostitute.Shameka Young, 25, is charged with promotion of prostitution.According to the office of the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable, Young tried to coerce a 15-year-old who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.On Jan. 16, Young allegedly tried to force the teen, against her wishes, to "walk the track."When the teen refused, the girl was left at a shopping center in the 9800 block of Bissonnet, where deputies found her.The teen was reunited to her mother.Young is being held in the Harris County Jail on $50,000 bail