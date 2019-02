A warrant has been issued for the driver who allegedly killed a wrecker driver.Dianna Hoyler, 52, is currently in the hospital but will be charged with intoxication manslaughter upon her release.Galveston police say Hoyler was allegedly driving under the influence on Saturday when she crashed into a State Trooper and Grady Dubose, who was standing behind the trooper's vehicle during a traffic stop.Dubose worked for American Towing.