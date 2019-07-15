DUI

Woman accused of DUI, biting officer's leg in New Jersey

SEASIDE PARK, New Jersey -- Authorities say a woman in New Jersey faces charges of speeding and driving under the influence and assaulting several arresting officers, biting one on the leg.

The Ocean County prosecutor's office alleges that 30-year-old Jessica Hayes of Bensalem drove more than twice the 35 mph speed limit in Island Beach State Park on Saturday. They say she then drove into Seaside Park, where she was found at a bank.

Prosecutors say she appeared intoxicated and field sobriety tests were done.

They allege that when officers tried to arrest Hayes, she assaulted two Seaside Park officers and a state park police sergeant. Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the sergeant was bitten on the leg.

It wasn't clear whether Hayes had an attorney. A message left for her Saturday wasn't immediately returned.

