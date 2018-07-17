'I don't have a nose:' Woman accused of biting off victim's nose and swallowing it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Conroe woman was arrested and accused of biting off a large piece of an acquaintance's nose and then swallowing it.

Jessica Collins, 41, is charged with assault-bodily injury.

The woman whom Collins' is accused of attacking told Eyewitness News that she's afraid to leave her bedroom.

"It's where I feel safe," said the victim, a woman we are identifying as "Tatiana."

Tatiana says she went out to a bar on Wednesday night with her next-door neighbor and Collins, who was temporarily staying with the neighbor.

She said they returned to her home after the bar, and Collins demanded more alcohol and cigarettes.

According to Tatiana, when she told Collins to leave her property, she said the woman jumped on her and pulled her to the ground by her hair.

Collins then allegedly bit off a large piece of Tatiana's nose and swallowed it.
"I didn't have time to react, to push her away," said Tatiana. "I think I was trying to fight back, but I couldn't. All I could remember was the taste of blood in my mouth."

She says she passed out several times and didn't realize her nose was injured until she was in the ambulance.

"I started calling my husband when I was in the ambulance," Tatiana said. "I was screaming, like, 'I don't have a nose. I'm 28 years old and I don't have a nose anymore.'"

Doctors told Tatiana that she will need urgent plastic surgery, but she does not have health insurance. The surgery must happen within two weeks or it will become more complicated, doctors say.

Friends of Tatiana have established a GoFundMe account to help with the cost of the surgery.

Collins was released on bond Monday.

