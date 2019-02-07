The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is in critical condition. A family member tells me he was able to talk before he was transported to the hospital and appeared coherent. That’s good news in terms of his recovery. — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) February 7, 2019

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the person responsible for shooting a man in the head while three children were in the car Thursday morning.Surveillance video of the violent incident on FM 1960 and Ella Boulevard was released to ABC13 Eyewitness News."You see a white Corolla pull up to the intersection, right there, to turn in this area. You see a '98 or '99 Grand Marquis stop, pull forward and release probably six or seven rounds," witness Feras Qaqish describes. "That's what you hear at the beginning. I honestly thought it was fireworks or something. Some kids popping off fireworks."The shooter's vehicle is described as a gray or silver Grand Marquis with a black hood. Deputies believe the shooting was targeted."It wasn't something that was at random. They targeted the vehicle and now we have to find out why," HCSO Deputy Thomas Gilliland said.The victim was possibly en route to Moctezuma Appliances. The manager told ABC13 that the victim worked at the store.Employees at 2 Quick Automotive said as soon as they heard the gunshots they jumped into action."One of my guys went across the street and noticed the man had three bullet wounds to the head. Blood was coming out everywhere. I had my technician hold his head and apply pressure," Qaqish said. "We fought to work together and, you know, we're supposed to help."