EXCLUSIVE: Witnesses recall 2012 bank heist involving family at center of 20/20 documentary

In August 2012, Scott Catt and his son Hayden walked into a Comerica Bank in Katy wearing white painter suits, masks and baseball caps.
Bank teller Ann Lury was talking to her friend and supervisor, Krissia Navarrete, near the front door. The women immediately noticed something wasn't right.
"You could feel it," Navarrete told ABC13 Eyewitness News. "Like, 'Oh my God, this is so scary.'"
"They said, 'Just listen to us! Do as we say and you won't get hurt!'" Lury remembers.
Scott's 18-year-old daughter Abby waited in the getaway car in the parking lot.
FULL INTERVIEW: Ann Lury and Krissia Navarrete recall that chilling 2012 heist
The Comerica bank at the corner of I-10 and Fry Road was the first of several the Catt family robbed that year.
"They took us to the back and they had us all face the wall with our hands up. That's the moment where I started shaking and I said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not going to see my family anymore, my kids,'" Navarrete said.
"We would shout something or yell something initially," Hayden Catt tells ABC News in an exclusive new interview from prison. "Definitely not like the movies, or at least ours wasn't like that."
"They just said, 'Just listen to us! Do as we say and you won't get hurt!'" Lury says. She remembers hearing Abby's voice counting down over her father's walkie talkie. "Like, 59, 58, 57."
They stole $70,000 that day.
A few months later, surveillance video from a Katy credit union shows the father and son duo wearing orange construction vests and Hayden had on a fake mustache.
On Nov. 9, 2012, Scott, Hayden and Abby were all arrested. Police had identified them by the construction worker vests that Scott directed his children to buy as disguises for the second robbery. They had used his debit card to buy them at a local Home Depot.
The Catt family story is the subject of a new "20/20" documentary.
In 2015, Abby was released from jail in Fort Bend County after serving her five-year sentence. Now, she says she's not mad at her father for telling her and her brother to rob banks with him.
RELATED: Woman out of prison after bank robbery spree with dad and brother
"I think, sometimes, I blame myself more than him," Abby says. "I know he loves me. I know he loves me as much as any father. So, it's hard to get what happened."
"They don't realize the impact they caused on other individuals," Navarrete told Eyewitness News. "I have nothing to say to her or to any of them. I'm not here to judge anybody, whatever they do, the reasons they had."
Scott is serving a 24-year sentence in prison in Navasota. He's eligible for parole in 2024. Hayden is serving 10 years behind bars in Dayton, expected to be released in 2022.
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.