Witnesses follow driver who ran from deadly crash on SW Freeway

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after trying to run away from the scene of a deadly, violent crash Sunday night in southwest Houston, police say.

The call for help came in around 9:30 p.m. on the Southwest Freeway outbound near Harwin, before the Hillcroft exit.

A driver in a Honda was exiting the freeway when a driver in a Cadillac hit the Honda from behind with so much force, it pushed the car into a pillar, splitting the car in half.

The driver of the Honda was thrown from the car, and then the Cadillac landed on top of him.



According to witnesses who saw the gruesome crash, the driver inside the Cadillac tried to run away. The witnesses followed him, and police took him into custody.

Detectives are investigating whether the driver of the Cadillac was under the influence at the time of this crash.

"He is currently being transported to the Joint Processing Center to be further evaluated for intoxication. He is already being charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death and there may be additional charges filed tonight as well," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Depending on the investigation, the driver of the Cadillac may also face intoxication manslaughter charges.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Procession for fallen HPD officer happening this morning
Harris Co. wants you to report businesses violating order
'Thousands' visited Galveston beaches on reopening weekend
Temps keep climbing, front arrives Tuesday
West U church holds in-person services for 1st time in weeks
Dave Ward will return home from hospital today
J.Crew files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Long-time friend of injured pilot thanks first responders
10-year-old boy's body found after he drowned
Trump says COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Artist recreates 'Toy Story' scenes on roof
More TOP STORIES News