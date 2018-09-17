HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A woman who could be key to the defense of a Bellaire teenager accused of murdering his parents may testify in court Monday.
A.J. Armstrong and his family returned to court to hear the evidence the witness may provide.
The witness, identified in court paperwork as Maxine Adams, has already spoken to the Houston Police Department, but Armstrong's defense attorney claims her testimony was withheld from them for more than a year.
The attorneys say they believe the charges should be dismissed.
A.J. is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and his wife, Dawn, in July 2016, when A.J. was 16 years old.
TIMELINE: The AJ Armstrong murder case
Before the witness can take the stand, the judge in the case said she needed to have her own attorney present.
That attorney is currently meeting with the witness.
Defense attorneys claim the woman brought up allegations of prostitution that may have a connection to Antonio and that he sought to change his life insurance policy before he and his wife were killed.
The judge in the case has said that the charges will not be dismissed.
However, depending on what is learned in court Monday, the motion to dismiss may be brought up again.
