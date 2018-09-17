Possible key witness may testify in case of Bellaire teen charged with parents' murder

EMBED </>More Videos

A possible key witness may testify in a teen's murder case.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman who could be key to the defense of a Bellaire teenager accused of murdering his parents may testify in court Monday.

A.J. Armstrong and his family returned to court to hear the evidence the witness may provide.

The witness, identified in court paperwork as Maxine Adams, has already spoken to the Houston Police Department, but Armstrong's defense attorney claims her testimony was withheld from them for more than a year.

EMBED More News Videos

Attorneys file motion to dismiss murder charges against Houston teen accused of killing parents.



The attorneys say they believe the charges should be dismissed.

A.J. is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and his wife, Dawn, in July 2016, when A.J. was 16 years old.

TIMELINE: The AJ Armstrong murder case

Before the witness can take the stand, the judge in the case said she needed to have her own attorney present.

That attorney is currently meeting with the witness.

Defense attorneys claim the woman brought up allegations of prostitution that may have a connection to Antonio and that he sought to change his life insurance policy before he and his wife were killed.

The judge in the case has said that the charges will not be dismissed.

However, depending on what is learned in court Monday, the motion to dismiss may be brought up again.

EMBED More News Videos

AJ Armstrong walking into court.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
courtmurderHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
13-year-old attacked by dog while waiting for bus in Spring
Doorbell mystery woman in Montgomery Co. to reveal identity today
ABC13 to televise and stream Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
Luby's to close more restaurants amid declining sales
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
Remnants of Isaac moving toward Texas, unlikely to redevelop
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20
Family of missing mom of 6 asks for help in finding her body
Show More
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Dallas police shooting protesters march at Cowboys' stadium
Bishop from Sugar Land excommunicated by LDS church
FLASHY FITZPATRICK: Former Texans QB's outfit steals the show
More News