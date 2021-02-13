Here's how renters should prepare their home for freezing temperatures

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10331964" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Will Houston see ice? Could there be snow? You have questions, and we'll give you answers!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10327141" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Not all freezing conditions are the same, and some could have much more serious consequences to your property.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Housing Authority spokesperson Adrian Hudspeth said when it comes to preparing for weather, renters should check their lease and contact their landlord to know what they are responsible for.About 57% of Houstonians are renters, and nearly 45% of Harris County residents are renters, according to a report from the Kinder Institute.Hudspeth said depending on the lease agreement, a renter could be responsible for preparing the home for the anticipated icy weather conditions."Small things such as disconnecting water hoses, wrapping pipes, covering plants, taking care of pets. That's the tenant's responsibility," Hudspeth said. "Other items such as serious weather strips, and things like that would be the owner's responsibility."When a pipe freezes and bursts, it can cause severe water damage to your home.State Farm Insurance estimates the average insurance claim for damage from a frozen pipe is about $15,000."Tenants might want to reach out to the owner and find out exactly where the water cut off [is located]. Because, if a pipe does burst, you want to be able to turn off the water," Hudspeth said. "If conditions are such to where owners can not get out there, maintenance can not get out there, you want to at least be able to turn the water off."President of the Houston Apartment Association John Boriack said if you see water leaking or pooling in your home, you need to call your landlord or maintenance immediately."That's why it's so important for renters to have renters insurance," Boriack said. "Because the property owner's insurance policy is only going to cover the building itself."Hudspeth said if tenants with the HHA need to report a repair, you first need to contact your landlord. You can also email inspections@housingforhouston.com.