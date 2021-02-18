Desperation sets in as power outages and water issues continue

No clean restrooms today 😔



They are closed at @bucees in Texas City due to Galveston county-wide water issues. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/TkRmJooaC4 — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) February 17, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the fallout from the winter storm drags on, the search for basic supplies becomes more difficult.On Wednesday night, the line at a free water distribution site in Galveston wrapped around city blocks. With much of the island without water or under a boil water advisory due to power issues at city facilities, people are in need of water.Donated by state Rep. Mayes Middleton, four bottles per person was the allotment. Some people were angry because they needed more, but most were grateful."It's, unfortunately, a lot [of people] without water. We're doing what we can," said Cesar Garcia, the parks director for the city of Galveston as he handed out water.Earlier on Wednesday, the lines at gas stations all over the area were also long.People feared they will not be able to find gas for their vehicles or generators. ABC13 spoke with Robert Neuman on his second trip."[I] wasn't prepared for it," he said. "Like everyone, we figured it would get cold and maybe a little outage and that's it, but we've been going since Sunday like this."Even the famed clean restrooms at Buc-ee's in Texas City were closed.The mega travel stop was suffering the same water issues in the aftermath of a storm that's crippled the state and upended people's lives."It's stressful," said Jeff Pennie. "It's very stressful to be in a cold house, and if you're in a cold house, you're definitely not eating any warm food. Then, when you go out, you can't find food and when you do, you have to stand in line for four or five hours. It doesn't make any sense. This is Texas."Propane was also in high demand. If a dispensary was open, the line was long.At the Kroger on Spencer Highway, the meat department and many other shelves were bare."It's horrible. It's very survival mode. You have to get in survival mode," said one Kroger customer.Major grocery stores and fuel suppliers promise they're restocking as soon as they can as desperation caused by the outages sets in."This is ridiculous. Whoever's in charge of this, they need to run them off because that's not right," said Pennie.