Power outages increase around Houston-area in winter storm

Residents around the Greater Houston area have reported power outages across the region as the historic winter storm draws near.

On Sunday night, those in Brookshire said they lost power across the city.

According to CenterPoint Energy, there are several households in the city of Houston currently without power. There were also separate reports of outages on Westheimer at Fry Road, in the Stone Heights community and near the Texas Medical Center.

However, there are areas outside of Houston that are experiencing power loss.

According to CenterPoint Energy, there were nearly 30,000 customers without lights around the Houston area on Sunday at 8:54 P.M.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said residents can help prevent possible blackouts by doing small things around their house such as unplugging non-essential appliances, and setting the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.

