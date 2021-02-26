104-year-old left without running water for a week after storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10360401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Families across the Houston area are scrambling to find shelter after a catastrophic winter storm destroyed what they once knew as home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A winter storm caused chaos across southeast Texas and damaged hundreds of homes across the Houston area.Pastor R.C. Stearns withsaid he's received calls from seniors all over the Houston area including 104-year-old Bertha Mack and her family.Mack said she was left without running water for about a week because of the freezing temperatures."All my water was out," said Mack. "It was just chaos."Mack's pipes have been fixed thanks to help from Mayor Turner, AMS Plumbing, and the Joseph House Community Outreach Center.After surveying her property, Stearns said the pipes revealed other damage in the home. He said experts are seeing similar instances all over town.He's asking the community to step up and help them as they work to improve seniors' homes in their community.