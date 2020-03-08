Italian residents find red wine coming through their faucets

CASTELVETRO, Italy -- Italian residents in the northern town of Castelvetro woke up on Wednesday to find red wine coming through their faucets.One thousand liters of wine that was ready to be bottled and then sold ran through the water pipes of about 20 homes. People found the wine flowing from faucets and shower heads for a few hours.Apparently, a local winery had suffered a malfunction. Government officials said there were no health risks associated with the accident.The town's mayor said the incident could be seen as a moment of humor amid high tensions dealing with the coronavirus that has hit many towns across Italy hard.