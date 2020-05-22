Woman accused of killing wife with wine cooler arrested in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A New Jersey woman accused of killing her wife with a wine chiller has been arrested in Houston.

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus was arrested this week by the FBI, U.S. Marshals and HPD.

Now, she's in the Harris County Jail awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

On May 17, prosecutors say Gavilanez-Alectus attacked and killed her 32-year-old wife with the cylinder of a wine chiller.

Gavilanez-Alectus apparently took a bus to Houston after the murder.
