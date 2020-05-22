Woman accused of killing wife with wine cooler arrested in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A New Jersey woman accused of killing her wife with a wine chiller has been arrested in Houston.Prosecutors say 48-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus was arrested this week by the FBI, U.S. Marshals and HPD.Now, she's in the Harris County Jail awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.On May 17, prosecutors say Gavilanez-Alectus attacked and killed her 32-year-old wife with the cylinder of a wine chiller.Gavilanez-Alectus apparently took a bus to Houston after the murder.