riot

Lawyer calls DC riot 'un-American' as 3rd Houstonian arrested

By Roxanne Bustamante
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The fallout continues following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. as an FBI investigation is underway into the third person from the Houston area to be charged for their role in the chaos.

According to federal court, Wilmar Alvarado is facing five charges, including violent entry or disorderly conduct; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; and obstruction of an official proceeding.

READ MORE: 3rd person from Houston area arrested in US Capitol riot, FBI says
EMBED More News Videos

Wilmar Alvarado facing five federal charges, including violent entry or disorderly conduct, for the Jan. 6 riot.



Two other men - Joshua Lollar, 39, of Spring, and former Houston police officer Tam Pham, 48 - are the two others from the area charged in connection with the insurrection that happened during the first attempt to certify Pres. Joe Biden's electoral win.

Jacob Monty, a Houston immigration attorney who was once on former Pres. Donald Trump's Hispanic Advisory Council, said the former president and his supporters are to blame for the riots.

"There are extremists on both sides," he said. "The blame lies squarely with Trump and his allies that perpetuated the lie that the election was stolen, that called for violence."

Monty said he used to be a Republican since he got to Houston, but that changed on Jan. 6 after seeing the violence at the U.S. Capitol and a majority of Texas Republican leaders dismissing the election results.

"That was absolutely the last straw," Monty said. "That was the final straw for me."

Monty said he decided to formally announce he was leaving the Republican party after receiving positive feedback from former party members, but he believes not enough people have taken a public stance.

"We have the greatest country on Earth, but we are in a crisis right now, and we should come together as a country, but absolutely, we should denounce the extremism and the violence that occurred earlier this month at the Capitol," he said. "That was un-American. That was terrorism, and we need more people to call it for what it was."

READ NEXT: Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
republicanssecurity breachriotarrestus capitolfbi
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIOT
Chief federal judge scorns Capitol riot suspects, keeps rioter jailed
3rd Houston-area resident arrested in Capitol riot, FBI says
'Just shocked': A town reckons with charges in Capitol riot
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how many vaccines have been wasted in Texas
Man dies in Katy-area double-shooting that injured 5-year-old
Body found during search for Texas A&M Galveston cadet
Rapid weather changes in Houston this weekend
3rd Houston-area resident arrested in Capitol riot, FBI says
Renters can't touch the $100 million available for rental relief
Fauci sees COVID-19 vaccine for kids by late spring or summer
Show More
Texas will require students to take the STAAR test in person
Houston man has double lung transplant after getting COVID-19
Texas tops the nation in CARES Act fraud
Toys R Us retrenches again, shutters its last 2 US stores
11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance, Army says
More TOP STORIES News