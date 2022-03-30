Academy expected to hold emergency meeting on possible Will Smith punishment

LOS ANGELES -- There are new indications actor Will Smith may face consequences for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.On Wednesday, the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is expected to hold an emergency meeting where it will likely decide on whether to punish Smith.Whoopi Goldberg is on the board.She says she does not believe Smith's Oscar should be taken away from him.But on 'The View' Wednesday, Goldberg suggested Smith does need to be punished."There are consequences, there are big consequences," she said.Comedy legend Jim Carrey has also weighed in.Carrey criticized the standing ovation Smith got when he accepted his Oscar, just minutes after assaulting Rock."I was sickened," said Carrey. "I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. If you want to yell from the audience or show disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever... you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody because they said words."Both Carrey and Goldberg also expressed concern for Smith."The reason people got up and went over to him is because a lot of people thought, 'Oh, my God, is he having a break?'" Goldberg said.Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was the subject of Chris Rock's joke that prompted the slap, is now breaking her silence, saying online: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."As for Rock, the comedian has yet to comment publicly.But Wednesday night, he is set to perform two shows in Boston.The cheapest ticket on Stubhub overnight was priced at $720.And TickPick, a secondary-market seller, tweeted on monday: "We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined."