Police were 'prepared' to arrest Will Smith, but Chris Rock insisted on no charges, producer says

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE | TOMORROW ON GMA: #Oscars producer Will Packer speaks out on what happened behind the scenes, moments after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage. pic.twitter.com/LnFnNImFJ1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 31, 2022

EMBED >More News Videos Will Smith may have damaged his reputation from the infamous Oscars slap, but SJSU professor says he will recover from fallout in no time.

EMBED >More News Videos In a bizarre moment at the Oscars, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after he directed a G.I. Jane joke at Smith's wife and actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

EMBED >More News Videos The nighttime performance in Boston comes just three days after Smith slapped Rock on the Oscars stage, stunning the crowd at the 94th Academy Awards and those watching at home.

LOS ANGELES -- After Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage Sunday at the 94th Oscars , Los Angeles police officers were prepared to arrest Smith, according to an interview with the award show's producer, but the comedian was adamant he did not want to press charges.In an excerpt of an interview with ABC News , aired Thursday on "World News Tonight," producer Will Packer said LAPD officers told Rock, "This is battery" and that he could press charges, and they were prepared to arrest Smith that night."They said, we will go get him. We are prepared. We are prepared to get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him. They were laying out the options," Packer told ABC. "And as they were talking, Chris was ... being very dismissive of those options. He was like, no, I'm fine. He was, like, no, no, no."The LAPD put out a statement on the night of the Oscars, saying, "The individual involved has declined to file a police report."Rock made a brief reference to the incident Wednesday at a stand-up show in Boston, his first public appearance since the Oscars. He told the audience he was "still processing what happened" and would have more to say at a later date.