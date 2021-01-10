How to prepare for a possible winter storm in Houston

Parts of the area will be seeing wintry precipitation tomorrow, so be sure to take extra care when driving especially if you are crossing bridges or overpasses.



You've heard of "Turn Around, Don't Drown", but a new rhyme you need to remember is "Ice & Snow, Take it Slow." #TXwx pic.twitter.com/5HZrltT8o4 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 10, 2021

If you get snow with tomorrow's system, please send us your snowfall reports - we really appreciate them!



Please follow the graphic below on how to properly measure snowfall, and in your report please include:

-Where you are📍

-When you took the report🕑

-How much! 📏❄️#TXwx pic.twitter.com/NsJmGNhZD8 — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 10, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2756670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SkyEye took an aerial tour of snow in the Houston area back in 2017.

7:40AM - Heavy snow has led to snow-covered roads west of HWY 281. Make sure to take it slow out there, avoid making sharp turns or breaking suddenly! #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/Oh1oJ72OrQ — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 10, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a Winter Storm Warning in effect for several of Houston's northern counties, local leaders and agencies have urged people to be mindful of the weather and be careful on the roads.The National Weather Service advised people to remember the saying, "Ice and snow, take it slow" while on the roads.If you find it necessary to drive despite the possible severe weather, take extra care when approaching a bridge or an overpass. Slow down before the bridge, as changing speed on ice is dangerous, according to a tip from the National Weather Service.Below, you can find more of their helpful tips.And in any case, while no one is certain how the winter storm may play out, it doesn't hurt to plan ahead.Here are some steps you can follow to report your snowfall records.Our friends in Fort Worth have already reported a great deal of snow as of 7:40 a.m. Sunday.Homeless shelters in Houston also prepared for the cold conditions.The Star of Hope shelter handed out blankets to nearly 100 people on Saturday. The shelter is currently open, but was at capacity.The health department announced warming centers will open once the city reaches a "hard freeze" of under 25 degrees, or if there are more than two consecutive days at 32 degrees or below. The Coalition for the Homeless said they are working with Houston Emergency Management on how to set up socially distanced warming centers in the event of a hard freeze during the pandemic.Temperatures were forecast to drop into the 30s Sunday afternoon, but a hard freeze wasn't expected overnight.