How to prepare for a possible winter storm in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a Winter Storm Warning in effect for several of Houston's northern counties, local leaders and agencies have urged people to be mindful of the weather and be careful on the roads.

The National Weather Service advised people to remember the saying, "Ice and snow, take it slow" while on the roads.

If you find it necessary to drive despite the possible severe weather, take extra care when approaching a bridge or an overpass. Slow down before the bridge, as changing speed on ice is dangerous, according to a tip from the National Weather Service.

And in any case, while no one is certain how the winter storm may play out, it doesn't hurt to plan ahead.

Here are some steps you can follow to report your snowfall records.




Our friends in Fort Worth have already reported a great deal of snow as of 7:40 a.m. Sunday.




Homeless shelters in Houston also prepared for the cold conditions.

The Star of Hope shelter handed out blankets to nearly 100 people on Saturday. The shelter is currently open, but was at capacity.

The health department announced warming centers will open once the city reaches a "hard freeze" of under 25 degrees, or if there are more than two consecutive days at 32 degrees or below. The Coalition for the Homeless said they are working with Houston Emergency Management on how to set up socially distanced warming centers in the event of a hard freeze during the pandemic.

Temperatures were forecast to drop into the 30s Sunday afternoon, but a hard freeze wasn't expected overnight.
