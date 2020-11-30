Houston Texans star Will Fuller gets 6-game ban for performance-enhancing drugs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After experiencing the highs of scoring two touchdowns on Thanksgiving, Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V is coming back down to earth with a six-game suspension by the NFL.Deshaun Watson's go-to wideout this season admitted in an Instagram post about what led to the ban."Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances," Fuller said.He continued, "As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."The suspension effectively ends Fuller's 2020 season. Despite riding a two-game win streak, Houston is 4-7 and unlikely to clinch a playoff spot.Fuller has 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns this season, tied for sixth in the NFL.The win against the Lions could also be the last time Fuller plays in a Texans uniform. He is a free agent after this season.