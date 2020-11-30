Sports

Houston Texans star Will Fuller gets 6-game ban for performance-enhancing drugs

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After experiencing the highs of scoring two touchdowns on Thanksgiving, Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V is coming back down to earth with a six-game suspension by the NFL.

Deshaun Watson's go-to wideout this season admitted in an Instagram post about what led to the ban.

"Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances," Fuller said.

He continued, "As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."

The suspension effectively ends Fuller's 2020 season. Despite riding a two-game win streak, Houston is 4-7 and unlikely to clinch a playoff spot.

SEE ALSO: Watson and Watt combine for 5 TDs in Texans' Thanksgiving win

Fuller has 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns this season, tied for sixth in the NFL.

The win against the Lions could also be the last time Fuller plays in a Texans uniform. He is a free agent after this season.



Follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflfootballhouston texans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body on side of road is Houston influencer, HPD says
What we know about the Houston influencer found dead
Houston doctor says next 6 weeks will be 'pretty dark'
Houston man shot in leg during robbery in River Oaks
4-month-old girl hit by mother's car died 2 weeks later
Mailman held at gunpoint and robbed over his delivery
Middle school students taken to hospital after reported overdose
Show More
Mayor Turner to Houston bars: 'Consider yourself forewarned'
Woman charged in death of boyfriend's 4-year-old daughter
Why you shouldn't expect a second stimulus check this year
Embattled Harris Co. GOP chair resigns months after racist post
HPD looking into whether woman died from exposure
More TOP STORIES News