EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3320870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Congregants at Iglesia Christiana Evangelica Communidad de Amor watched as a police chase involving their church bus was chronicled on national television.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3182730" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say drunken teen girl stole sheriff's vehicle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2987370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Florida police are searching for a man who opened fire on a car in the middle of the day starting a shootout.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1605252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Washington state say a police chase came to a surprising halt when a suspect's car rolled over him, trapping him. (No sound)

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1174021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dash cam video shows Cpt. Brad Moore of the Preble County Sheriff's Office being hit by a tractor-trailer on Jan. 8, 2016.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1114175" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wild police chase in Seattle ends in shootout, suspect killed.

The roads hold the potential for dangerous situations, and in some cases, those moments are captured from behind the windshield.Dash cameras, used by both law enforcement and everyday civilian motorists, have captured some of the most out-of-control situations out on the roads.Here is a sampling of some that Eyewitness News reported over recent years: