DASHCAM VIDEO

From chases to near-hits, these videos captured things going out of control on roads

EMBED </>More Videos

In a world full of cameras, and misinterpretations of events, perhaps it is time for you to get a dashcam for you car because it may help you get out of tickets and even scams. (KGO-TV)

The roads hold the potential for dangerous situations, and in some cases, those moments are captured from behind the windshield.

Tonight on Eyewitness News at 10, dashcams are becoming a big tool for motorists every day, and now, they don't have to be a burden on your pocketbook. A tech expert goes over the best options for your money.

Dash cameras, used by both law enforcement and everyday civilian motorists, have captured some of the most out-of-control situations out on the roads.

Here is a sampling of some that Eyewitness News reported over recent years:

Pastor reacts after chase in church bus hits national TV

EMBED More News Videos

Congregants at Iglesia Christiana Evangelica Communidad de Amor watched as a police chase involving their church bus was chronicled on national television.

Police say drunken girl steals sheriff's cruiser
EMBED More News Videos

Police say drunken teen girl stole sheriff's vehicle

Dash cam video shows shootout in the middle of crowded intersection

EMBED More News Videos

Florida police are searching for a man who opened fire on a car in the middle of the day starting a shootout.

Police chase ends with suspect run over by his own car

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Washington state say a police chase came to a surprising halt when a suspect's car rolled over him, trapping him. (No sound)

Deputy hit, thrown by tractor-trailer miraculously survives

EMBED More News Videos

Dash cam video shows Cpt. Brad Moore of the Preble County Sheriff's Office being hit by a tractor-trailer on Jan. 8, 2016.

Dashcam video of wild high speed chase and shootout

EMBED More News Videos

Wild police chase in Seattle ends in shootout, suspect killed.

View more dashcam video stories on ABC13.com here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dashcam videocaught on camera
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DASHCAM VIDEO
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on freeway
Police catch man in the act of Kiki Challenge in traffic
VIDEO: Dramatic footage of wild car-to-car shootout
Woman charged with DWI after driving the wrong way on I-45
Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on roadway
More dashcam video
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News