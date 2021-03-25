Wild chase that began in Houston ends with standoff 95 miles away

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A standoff on Interstate 10 west of Houston that was prompted by an early morning high-speed chase that started in the city has ended.Early Thursday, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were negotiating with a driver near the town of Schulenberg, which is about 95 miles west of Houston in Fayette County.Authorities didn't give a clear indication of the driver's fate, though, a spokesman said they are preferring to inform the person's family before confirming whether the suspect died.The driver had come to a stop on I-10 after spikes were used to slow the person down.The whole ordeal reportedly began at about 3 a.m. when Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constables tried to talk to the driver who was asleep at the wheel in a moving lane of traffic.According to constable's office spokesman Jeff McShan, it was at that point that the driver took off. Video near Westheimer and Edloe in southwest Houston shows the car speeding by, with deputies following closely behind.McShan said the driver fired rounds outside the window during the pursuit.After about two hours in pursuit, the spikes were used in Austin County to slow the driver. The person came to a stop just before 5 a.m. and began threatening to shoot himself, authorities said.The investigation continues to slow westbound I-10 traffic. It's not known when it will be flowing again.There were no other injuries reported, but Houston police, who were also involved in the chase, had several of their cruisers inadvertently spiked while trying to stop the suspect.