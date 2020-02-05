police chase

Wild chase ends with HPD pulling suspect out of car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wild Houston police chase, which took a dangerous turn as the suspect sped off in the middle of the crowded Tuesday afternoon commute, came to an end in the downtown area.

SkyEye, which had followed the pursuit from southeast Houston where it began, captured officers pulling the suspect out of the vehicle after it drove up on a sidewalk in the area of San Jacinto and Rusk just after 4:30 p.m.

According to police, officers began pursuing the suspect in a dark-colored car around 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: SkyEye captures wild pursuit on South Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

It was captured on SkyEye: See this dangerous police chase that took place just as Houston's afternoon commute began.


Police said the chase was tied to a disturbance call from a home in the 4900 block of E. Ridge Creek Drive at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, a black male inside a Nissan SUV refused to get out of the car.
The driver then sped off and officers gave chase.

SkyEye caught up with the chase in progress in the area of the East 610 Loop at Highway 225. The suspect got off the highway and took multiple turns on surface streets, before re-entering the freeway at 610 and the Gulf Freeway.

The suspect then headed northbound on I-45 and later exited at Scott Street, traveling on the feeder road. The suspect then took Pease into downtown.

Along the way, the suspect hit the fender of one innocent driver.

HPD briefly backed off when the pursuit became too risky to continue in the crowded downtown area.

But officers spotted the suspect and resumed the pursuit, before the suspect was taken into custody. There were no immediate reports of injuries.





SEE ALSO: Driver in 'Hellcat' muscle car sentenced after memorable chase
EMBED More News Videos

Live footage of a high-speed chase on the east freeway.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasehouston police departmentcar chase
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Man steals Pasadena police SUV and crashes it into ditch
Woman running from police dies after crashing into brick wall
Business near Watson explosion site burglarized, police say
Getaway driver runs over accomplice who fell out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Violent purse snatching in Chinatown
Chance the Rapper, Lizzo and Marshmello are Rodeo-bound
WILD VIDEO: Arsonists nearly engulfed in flames while in the act
SPONSORED: Houston SaberCats will play here in 2020
Cold front blows into Houston late this evening
Here is the difference between snow, sleet and freezing rain
Macy's to close 125 stores, launch new store format
Show More
Hundreds of gallons of crude oil spills near Baytown
New food items at Minute Maid will make you ditch the diet
Whataburger-themed boots on sale, but they're going fast
Texas A&M-Commerce shooting: Suspect believed to be victim's ex
Popular Midtown restaurant is shutting down -- for now
More TOP STORIES News