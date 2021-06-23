fatal shooting

Man found shot to death after car crashes into W. Houston carport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of a car that crashed in a west Houston neighborhood early Wednesday may have been shot to death before crashing into an apartment carport.

It happened around midnight Wednesday in the 8400 block of Wilcrest at Crown Casino Avenue.

Residents in the area called 911 to report a car that had sideswiped bushes and crashed into the carport.

Officers found the man inside the vehicle had been shot, according to Houston police.

The driver's side window of the car had a bullet hole.

There was no word on when or where the driver may have been shot, but investigators were canvassing the area to try and find out what exactly happened.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.
