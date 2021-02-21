1 dead in violent west Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A passenger in a truck died Sunday morning after the driver lost control and crashed into a tree, authorities said.It happened around 4:30 a.m. on North Wilcrest Drive near Memorial.The driver of the GMC Sierra was southbound on Wilcrest at a high rate of speed when she left the road and crashed, according to Houston police.The passenger died at the scene. The driver and another passenger suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital, but were expected to survive.The driver told authorities she had been drinking at a restaurant before the crash, HPD Sgt. David Rodriguez said."We're still investigating the level that the alcohol played in this crash," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "But suffice to say, typically people don't travel at that rate of speed at that time of the morning in a residential area like this, lose control and crash into a tree."The driver faces possible charges related to the crash, Teare said."We're working here with HPD in conjunction to kind of determine everything, not just what happened right here, but what happened beforehand," Teare said. "What led up to this tragic set of events, not just for the people in that car, but there's a family who is not going to have a loved one come back. There's a family whose house is forever changed because there's a dead body on their front lawn. All of that is preventable. That's the message that we have to get out to everyone."The name of the victim wasn't immediately released.