Police are investigating a brutal beating inside a hair and beauty supply store.Authorities say three women were trying to steal $87 worth of wigs from the store in Queens when an employee tried to stop them.The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 23, around 2:50 p.m.The suspects punched and kicked the employee before running away. The victim was not badly hurt.The first suspect is described as a black woman, approx. 25 years old, with a medium build, dark complexion and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a du-rag, black jacket with colored patches on the front, blue jeans and black work boots.The second suspect had a dark complexion with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants.The third suspect had a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket, red hoodie, black hat and black jeans.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).