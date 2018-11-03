3 women wanted for beating wig store employee during attempted robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Three women tried to steal $87 worth of wigs from the Hair and Beauty Salon store.

Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York --
Police are investigating a brutal beating inside a hair and beauty supply store.

Authorities say three women were trying to steal $87 worth of wigs from the store in Queens when an employee tried to stop them.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 23, around 2:50 p.m.

The suspects punched and kicked the employee before running away. The victim was not badly hurt.

The first suspect is described as a black woman, approx. 25 years old, with a medium build, dark complexion and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a du-rag, black jacket with colored patches on the front, blue jeans and black work boots.

The second suspect had a dark complexion with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants.

The third suspect had a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a dark grey jacket, red hoodie, black hat and black jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beatingattempted robberyrobberyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead, 1 injured in crashes during Lone Star Rally in Galveston
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Off-duty Houston firefighter arrested for DWI
Robot helps student battling cancer attend class
Police search for suspect accused of fatal shooting in broad daylight
High school teacher arrested after punching student on video
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
Uber driver accused of raping unconscious woman
Show More
Missing 12-year-old girl found and reunited with family
Man blames Twizzlers' black licorice for heart problems
Missing 2-year-old girl was beaten to death: Documents
St. Luke's United Methodist church host pet adoption event
Kid dresses up as Waffle House hero for school's 'Hero Day'
More News