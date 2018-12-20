Woman takes husband to fire station after allegedly shooting him in Cinco Ranch

Deputies say a woman shot her husband and drove him to a nearby fire station in Cinco Ranch

A woman has been arrested after deputies say she shot her husband in Cinco Ranch.

According to a tweet by Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, a woman allegedly shot her husband and then drove him to the Willowfork Fire Department. Authorities say a teenage girl was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but she did not witness the incident.

Authorities say the woman's husband is currently in critical condition and she has been detained.


At this time, the reason behind the shooting is unknown and this is an ongoing investigation.
