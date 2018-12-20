Investigation into overnight domestic shooting in Cinco Ranch is still ongoing. Female shot husband and then drove him to FD station. He is currently critical and she is detained. @chad_norvell is media POC. pic.twitter.com/7CbV6PY1a0 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 20, 2018

A woman has been arrested after deputies say she shot her husband in Cinco Ranch.According to a tweet by Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, a woman allegedly shot her husband and then drove him to the Willowfork Fire Department. Authorities say a teenage girl was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but she did not witness the incident.Authorities say the woman's husband is currently in critical condition and she has been detained.At this time, the reason behind the shooting is unknown and this is an ongoing investigation.