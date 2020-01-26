Wife pins husband between 2 cars during argument, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units responded to a family disturbance at 6600 blk of Breen. Prelim: A husband-wife we’re arguing outside & she struck him with her car. The male was pinned between two cars. Appreciate the assist by NW Fire Dept, who was able to unpin the victim. The male appears pic.twitter.com/g2MKVj80a5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 26, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering at a hospital after investigators say his wife hit him with her car and pinned him between two vehicles in northwest Harris County.It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Breen Drive near Antoine Drive.According to a tweet posted by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the couple was arguing outside when she hit him with her car."The male was pinned between two cars," wrote Gonzalez.Deputies called Northwest Fire Department firefighters who helped free the man. The man was sent to the hospital where Gonzalez says he is stable.The woman remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Gonzalez says no one has been charged at the moment.