HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- On the side of a busy street, a cross of flowers marks the spot where Maria Carrillo was left for dead.
On Sept. 13, Carrillo was with her husband just a few hundred feet from their front door step, walking to a METRO bus stop.
It was the same walk they took together every morning, her husband escorting her across Bellfort.
"They walk every morning to the bus stop right here," neighbor Bidal Martinez said.
But on that morning around 5 a.m., a white SUV heading eastbound hit the couple. The driver never stopping to help. Martinez heard the crash.
"We come out of the house and helped him on the ground."
Houston Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward, up to $5,000 for information leading to the charge or arrest of the driver.
Investigators say the white SUV is expected to have heavy front end damage and is missing a side mirror that was found at the scene.
Martinez has seen plenty of accidents here.
"Every time I hear something there it's somebody in the ditch."
But this one is personal. In this one, he lost a friend.
His neighbor Curpertino Castillo lost a wife of nearly 18 years.
If you have any information about this fatal hit and run on Bellfort at Belgard, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Wife killed by SUV while walking to bus stop with husband
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More