HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A temporary restraining order has been filed in regards to the popular Pakistani sports talk show host killed on Southwest Freeway Tuesday afternoon.
Khurram Ibrahim was tragically killed after smashing into a stalled 18-wheeler.
Ibrahim's car was crushed beneath the rear of a stalled 18-wheeler on US-59 near Harwin. Police say he "failed to control his speed" when his black BMW slammed into the back of the 18-wheeler.
Ibrahim's wife has filed a temporary restraining order against Knights Transportation and Swift Transportation, the owners of the stalled 18-wheeler.
The temporary restraining order is seeking all evidence related to the incident.
"Despite rumors to the contrary, there is no evidence that Mr. Ibrahim failed to control his speed. In fact, the evidence shows the Swift Transportation, Inc. tractor-trailer was illegally stopped in a moving lane of traffic. Further, eyewitnesses have confirmed there were no warning cones behind the tractor-trailer," the family's attorney Mo Aziz said.
Friends say Ibrahim had just left a funeral before the crash happened.
The temporary restraining order will be heard at the Harris County Civil Courthouse Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Ibrahim leaves behind a wife and three children. He was 43 years old.