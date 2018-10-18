Family of TV host killed in SW Freeway wreck blames trucking company

EMBED </>More Videos

The host of cricket talk show was killed in a crash on the Southwest Freeway on Tuesday.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A temporary restraining order has been filed in regards to the popular Pakistani sports talk show host killed on Southwest Freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Khurram Ibrahim was tragically killed after smashing into a stalled 18-wheeler.

Ibrahim's car was crushed beneath the rear of a stalled 18-wheeler on US-59 near Harwin. Police say he "failed to control his speed" when his black BMW slammed into the back of the 18-wheeler.

Ibrahim's wife has filed a temporary restraining order against Knights Transportation and Swift Transportation, the owners of the stalled 18-wheeler.

The temporary restraining order is seeking all evidence related to the incident.

"Despite rumors to the contrary, there is no evidence that Mr. Ibrahim failed to control his speed. In fact, the evidence shows the Swift Transportation, Inc. tractor-trailer was illegally stopped in a moving lane of traffic. Further, eyewitnesses have confirmed there were no warning cones behind the tractor-trailer," the family's attorney Mo Aziz said.

Friends say Ibrahim had just left a funeral before the crash happened.



The temporary restraining order will be heard at the Harris County Civil Courthouse Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Ibrahim leaves behind a wife and three children. He was 43 years old.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashfatal crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Deadly big rig crash on SW Fwy blocks traffic for hours
Top Stories
DAD FOUND: ABC13 finds family of boy left on stranger's porch
'Nothing against him' Jose Altuve doesn't blame fan for call
Fan at center of controversial call: 'They should've stepped up'
Astros on brink of elimination after tough Game 4 loss
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
5 infamous fan interference cases in MLB history
BBQ restaurant offers Astros fan free food as aftermath grows
Mookie Betts on interference call: 'I felt like somebody was pushing my glove'
Show More
AJ Hinch on interference call: 'Jose pays the biggest price'
Astros fans start petition after controversial ruling
ASTROS PLAYERS REACT: 'Gotta get the call right'
Who is Joe West? Veteran MLB umpire in Astros-Red Sox game
Kate Upton fires back after she's insulted over Game 4 tweets
More News