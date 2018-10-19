Family of TV host killed in SW Freeway wreck blames trucking company

The host of cricket talk show was killed in a crash on the Southwest Freeway on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A widow has filed legal action after a popular sports talk show host was killed in a wreck on Southwest Freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Khurram Ibrahim was killed when his black BMW smashed into a stalled 18-wheeler.

Ibrahim's car was crushed beneath the rear of the big rig on US-59 near Harwin. Police say he "failed to control his speed."

Ibrahim's wife filed a temporary restraining order against trucking companies Knights Transportation and Swift Transportation. The order is seeking all evidence related to the incident.

"Despite rumors to the contrary, there is no evidence that Mr. Ibrahim failed to control his speed. In fact, the evidence shows the Swift Transportation, Inc. tractor-trailer was illegally stopped in a moving lane of traffic. Further, eyewitnesses have confirmed there were no warning cones behind the tractor-trailer," the family's attorney Mo Aziz said.

Friends say Ibrahim had just left a funeral before the crash happened.



Ibrahim leaves behind a wife and three children. He was 43 years old.
