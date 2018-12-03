Widow 'shattered' after dog and truck stolen from Lowe's parking lot

Police are investigating after a dog and truck were stolen from a Lowe's parking lot in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is asking for help after having her dog and truck stolen Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:35 p.m. at the parking lot of Lowe's on 1521 North Loop West near Ella Boulevard.

Jennie Kahanek, 74, says she was inside the store for 10 to 15 minutes. When she returned from the store, her truck was gone.

Inside the truck was Kahanek's dog, a black tri Australian Shepherd by the name of Cody, who wasn't let out.

Lowe's security cameras showed two males pull up to the Dodge in an old sedan before driving off in both the sedan and truck eastbound on the 610 feeder.

Kahanek told Eyewitness News that she is a widow and that her dog and cat are her only companions.

If you have any information, please contact the Houston Police Department.
