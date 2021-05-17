traffic

Driver killed in possible road rage shooting that closed off Gulf Freeway

By
EMBED <>More Videos

I-45 blocked after deadly freeway shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Inbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway were cleared of emergency vehicles by mid-afternoon Monday hours after a driver was killed in a possible road rage shooting.

Police said they received a report of the shooting at about 12:20 p.m. Monday on northbound I-45 at Griggs.

Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu elaborated on the incident, adding two vehicles were seen weaving in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed.

One of the vehicles hit the concrete center barrier twice before coming to a stop.

Good Samaritans rushed to the motorist's aid when they found that he had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cantu added the shooting may have been related to road rage.

Police did not immediately say if anyone was detained.

Both inbound and outbound lanes of I-45 were either closed or had slow traffic. Drivers heading southbound on I-45 were being diverted off toward the South Loop.

HPD cleared the lanes by 4:30 p.m.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentshootingfreewaytrafficinvestigationtraffic delayroad rage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
SB lanes of I-45 blocked by multi-vehicle crash at Shepherd, HPD says
SkyEye13 captures video of Bay City funeral home destroyed in fire
Houston entrepreneur's family asking public to help find his killer
Police chase comes to end on Houston's east side
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News