ABC13's weekly virtual job fair has tips on finding work with a criminal background

If your New Year's resolution is to find a new job, you've come to the right place. During this week's job fair, we're talking about the first steps you can take and how to create a résumé.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your New Year's resolution is to find a new job, we're here to help! This week, our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair is taking a look at how to stand out with your application and how someone with a criminal background can secure a position.

For nearly three years, we've partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a weekly event. During the job fair, recruiters take text messages and online applications to help people with free career services.

This week, career experts discussed job applications, including advice on how to properly fill them out, and how to make your application stand out.

A legal expert also joined the job fair to talk about how people with a criminal background can find work.

The job fair also featured several immediate hire jobs. There are six different positions available that pay at least $15 an hour, including positions as a career advisor, housing counselor and case management.

To see the positions, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section. You can apply online, or you can contact Workforce Solutions for any career services via the ABC13 hotline, 713-243-6663. You can also text Workforce Solutions at 713-834-4548.

