ABC13's weekly virtual job fair offers ways to get a job in Richmond and Rosenberg

Ten employers are offering a number of jobs from education, manufacturing and law enforcement. They are immediate-hire positions paying at least $15 an hour.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- With ABC13 Localish in Richmond and Rosenberg this week, we have a way for you to get a job from the comfort of your home or in person.

For more than two years, ABC13 has partnered with Workforce Solutions to host the weekly event.

Thursday's Who's Hiring virtual job fair starts at 10 a.m. You can watch it on our website or wherever you stream ABC13.

During the event, Workforce Solutions recruiters will take applications through social media and online, and work with candidates on the phone. The jobs available during the event are immediate-hire positions paying at least $15 an hour.

We'll also feature a place where you can go and apply in person and get on-the-spot interviews. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, employers will be at the Workforce Solutions location in Rosenberg.

There will be 10 employers offering a number of jobs from education, manufacturing and law enforcement.

The office is located at 28000 Southwest Freeway, Suite D, Rosenberg, TX, 77471.

If you're not looking for a job but need other assistance, including resume help, practice resumes, or educational opportunities, you can call the ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663.

To preview the jobs available, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As Seen on ABC13" section.

