ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features opportunities for New Year job seekers and résumé help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your New Year's resolution is to find a new job, you've come to the right place. For this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair, we're talking about the first steps you can take and how to create a résumé.

For nearly three years, ABC13 has partnered with Workforce Solutions for the weekly event.

During the event, a Workforce Solutions résumé expert joined to talk about how to create a résumé and items you should leave off that may be impacting your job search.

You can watch the full job fair in the video player above.

We also had a guest from the Association for the Advancement of Mexican-Americans talk about a career readiness program. The program offers participants a six-week opportunity to develop a résumé and learn computer skills. It's designed for 16- to 24-year-olds who are not in school and not working full-time. Participants also receive a stipend so they can attend the class.

The job fair also featured a number of immediate-hire positions people can apply for that pay at least $15 an hour. There are front office assistant, help desk support specialist, and receptionist positions in areas such as Pearland, Sugar Land and Katy.

To learn more about the jobs featured during the event, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.