HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- March is Women's History Month, and ABC13 is talking about ways women can break barriers and break into non-traditional occupations.
Every week, ABC13 partners with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. The event features dozens of immediate-hire positions.
The video above is from a previous job fair.
This week, we're highlighting an upcoming conference where women can learn about breaking barriers with careers in fields including welding, pipefitting and rigging. The conference is set for later this month in Galveston.
Our virtual event also features jobs in a variety of fields including manufacturing, health care, and transportation.
During our weekly ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair, Workforce Solutions recruiters take calls, social media messages and applications through the state jobs site.
Employers participating in the event are looking to hire quickly, and applicants could receive an interview in days. Participants can also call the ABC13 hotline at (713) 243-6663, and get free career advice on a number of items including resume building, practice interviews, and ways to sign up for child care scholarships.
To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair features ways women can break barriers and land a new career
JOB FAIR
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News