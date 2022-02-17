Here's how you can get a health care job in the Houston area and help make a difference

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two years into the pandemic, there are plenty of opportunities to break into the health care field.
Every Thursday, ABC13 hosts a "Who's Hiring" job fair with Workforce Solutions. This week's event features about 100 positions.
Many of them are with Harris Health, with some paying a $10,000 bonus. Health care workers have dealt with a lot the past couple of years, and recently with the omicron COVID-19 variant surge.
This could be a way for you to make a difference and get involved. There are open positions in a variety of other industries too, including finance, manufacturing and automotive.
During the event, recruiters take calls, emails, and applications from social media, and the state's jobs website. In addition to the open positions, participants can get free career help with other questions.
The ABC13 viewer hotline is (713) 243-6663. Recruiters can assist with resumes, practice interviews, and helping people learn about different adult education that's available.
To participate in the job fair, look for the live video on our website or wherever you stream ABC13. To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
